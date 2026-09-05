Luka Modric extends international career with Croatia at 41

Croatia's Luka Modric acknowledges fans after the match as Croatia are eliminated from the World Cup against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2026. — Reuters

Luka Modric has decided to continue his international career with Croatia despite turning 41, with the veteran midfielder set to feature in the upcoming Nations League campaign.

The Croatia Football Federation confirmed that Modric intends to remain available for the national team, including their forthcoming meetings with England.

The decision comes as Slaven Bilic returns as Croatia manager, with the former West Ham boss having played an important role in the early stages of Modric's international career during his first spell in charge between 2006 and 2012.

Modric made his senior Croatia debut in March 2006 and has since become the country's most-capped player, earning 202 appearances.

He had been expected to retire from international football following the World Cup, where Croatia were eliminated by Portugal in the last 32.

Bilic is delighted by Modric’s decision to continue playing for Croatia.

"Of course, Luka's decision makes me extremely happy," Bilic said.

"We are all aware what he brings to Croatia, both on and off the pitch.

"I'm looking forward to working with him again, after 14 years, and we both share a strong ambition to keep Croatia a top, successful team, shoulder to shoulder with the best teams in the world."

Modric, who currently plays for AC Milan, won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup after helping Croatia reach the final, where they lost to France. He also helped them finish third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia face the Czech Republic on 26th September, Spain on 29th September, before hosting England on 3rd October and travelling to Wembley on 12th November.