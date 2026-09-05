Aaqib Javed to continue as Director of High Performance amid criticism

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed during press conference on the eve of second Test against West Indies in Multan on January 24, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Former national cricketer Aaqib Javed will continue to serve as Pakistan's Director of High Performance despite criticism stemming from the Green Shirts' gruelling defeats in the first two Tests of the ongoing away series against England.

Javed, who represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches and 163 ODIs during his glittering career, was appointed the Director of High Performance in May 2025, replacing former national cricketer Nadeem Khan.

The former pacer, who is also a part of the national men's team's selection committee, however, has been under stiff scrutiny since the Green Shirts' back-to-back Test defeats in England, which prompted stiff scrutiny around his position as the Director of High Performance and the national selector.

Javed, however, following a brief visit to the United Kingdom (UK), where he attended a luncheon hosted by King Charles III for the Pakistan men's cricket team on Wednesday, has now returned to Lahore.

The 54-year-old has come under further criticism following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to omit seven cricketers alongside head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from the squad for the third and last Test against England, scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

But a highly credible source at the PCB has confirmed that Javed remains in his position and continues to play an important role in key cricketing decisions. He is also carrying out all responsibilities assigned to him by the board.

Furthermore, Javed has also submitted his response to PCB's explanation from the selection committee regarding the inclusion of wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq in the Pakistan squad for the away Test series against West Indies and England, respectively.