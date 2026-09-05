Richard Hughes steps down as Liverpool sporting director

An undated picture of Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes. — X

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has stepped down from his role after two years at the club, bringing an end to a brief tenure marked by significant change following the departure of former manager Juergen Klopp.

Hughes, who joined Liverpool from Bournemouth, informed the club’s ownership of his decision to pursue a new challenge.

Liverpool FC can confirm Richard Hughes has stepped down as sporting director.



Hughes departs with the best wishes of everyone at LFC having informed the club’s ownership of his desire to seek a fresh challenge.https://t.co/I8MG6lmsMN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2026

During his time he played a crucial role in overseeing football operations, recruitment and the transition to a new managerial era.

Liverpool nominated Arne Slot as Klopp’s successor under Hughes, a decision that delivered immediate success as the Dutchman guided the club to the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

Hughes also oversaw a major recruitment drive, with Liverpool making significant investments in players including Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as the club sought to strengthen its squad and compete at the highest level.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon praised Hughes’ contribution, while respecting his decision to leave the club.

"Richard joined us at the start of a period of change, embracing that responsibility by leading our football operations department and overseeing recruitment while also providing valuable support to our coaching staff," Gordon said.

"The results we achieved in these areas during this period are testament to this contribution. Nevertheless, we respect Richard's life choices and wish him and his family well in their next venture."

Liverpool’s subsequent struggles raised questions over recruitment decisions, while Slot was dismissed after the club’s title defence faltered.

Hughes, who has been linked with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, expressed gratitude and pride for his time at Liverpool.

"I would like to reiterate what I said upon my arrival – it has been a source of great pride to have been given the opportunity to serve this incredible and unique institution. That is something I will always be grateful for," Hughes said.