Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against India in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Fatima Sana makes the call at the toss ahead of their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 5, 2026. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against arch-rivals India in the high-octane ninth match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma.

Head-to-head

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 17 times in women's T20Is, and the latter dominate their head-to-head record with 14 victories, while the Green Shirts emerged triumphant only thrice.

Matches: 17

India: 14

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the blockbuster fixture with similar momentum in their favour as both teams have two defeats in their respective last five completed T20Is.

India started their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign dominantly as they beat Thailand and Hong Kong, China, in their first two matches by 94 and 137 runs, respectively. The Men in Blue have already booked their spot in the semi-final.

Pakistan, on the other hand, locked horns with Thailand in their campaign opener, which they won comfortably by 35 runs, courtesy of Muneeba Ali's anchoring half-century, followed by Sadia Iqbal's three-wicket haul.

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

India: W, W, L, W, L