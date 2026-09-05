Damian Knyba defeats Andy Ruiz Jr in comeback bout

An undated picture of Andy Ruiz Jr. — X/ @andy_destroyer1

Andy Ruiz Jr lost his comeback bout against Poland’s Damian Knyba by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 117-110, 114-113 and 114-113 in favour of Knyba here at the Prudential Center on Friday.

The 36-year-old former world heavyweight champion was fighting for only the fourth time since losing his rematch against Britain’s Anthony Joshua in December 2019.

Ruiz Jr struggled to find his rhythm throughout the fight and was knocked down in the seventh round.

ANDY RUIZ IS SAVED BY THE BELL 🤯🤯🤯#TheFight | #RuizKnyba | Live NOW on DAZN and TNT ▪️ pic.twitter.com/JVQjG3KQM3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 5, 2026

He managed to beat the count but was unable to turn the bout around as Knyba secured the biggest win of his career.

Despite the defeat, Ruiz Jr said he wants an immediate rematch and believes he can perform much better next time.

"I don't know, I think it was just him holding," said Ruiz Jr, who recently signed with British promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Every time I tried to come in, he'd hold me really tight, and I just couldn't let my combinations go.

"He played a good game plan, but I'd love to run it back and do things a lot different."

Ruiz Jr also blamed his performance on a long period away from the ring. His previous fight was a draw against American Jarrell Miller in August 2024.

"It was just a long layoff, and it was a great opponent," he said.

"I didn't want to take an easy fight, so that's why I took Damian. He's a big guy. But we've got to take risks. I've still got it in me, man. I've just got to stay active and I want to fight again."

Knyba improved his professional record to 18 wins and one defeat with the victory.