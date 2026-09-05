Pakistan to host 14th South Asian Games next year: DPM Dar

Pakistan contingent marches past at the 13th South Asian Games opening ceremony in Kathmandu on December 10, 2019. — AFP

The 14th edition of the South Asian Games will be held in Pakistan next year, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday, following a meeting of the steering committee overseeing preparations for the event.

The meeting, chaired by DPM Dar, finalised the dates of the games in coordination with the South Asian Olympic Committee (SAOC). The government also approved the appointment of a national coordinator and the composition of the steering, organising and provincial committees.

A total of 28 sports will be contested during the South Asian Games — set to be held from April 4 to 11 — with more than 6,000 athletes and officials expected to participate. Events will be held across Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SAOC retained Pakistan as the host nation for the 14th South Asian Games earlier this year. The decision was made during a high-profile meeting attended by SAOC members on the sidelines of the 46th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in January 2026.

The deputy prime minister directed all relevant authorities to maintain close coordination and ensure the timely completion of sports venues and other preparations. He stressed the need to uphold the highest standards to ensure the successful hosting of the regional sporting event.

DPM Dar also directed the steering committee to meet every month to monitor progress and address any issues related to preparations.

The meeting was attended by PM Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, the PM adviser on inter-provincial coordination, representatives of provincial governments as well as senior federal and provincial officials.