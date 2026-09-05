Mike Hesson explains Ali Usman's omission from Pakistan Test squad

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson (left) and national cricketer Ali Usman. — PCB/Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who is set to lead their coaching panel for the third Test against England, explained the reasons that led to left-arm spinner Ali Usman's omission from the touring side's squad mid-series.

Usman, who began his first-class cricket career in 2016, eventually earned his debut cap during Pakistan's two-match away series against West Indies in July-August this year.

The 33-year-old was also a part of the Pakistan squad for the ongoing three-match series against England, and he began the tour brightly by registering a record-breaking five-wicket haul in the opening fixture at Edgbaston in Leeds, which the touring side lost by an innings and 103 runs.

Usman, however, managed to pick up just one wicket in the subsequent fixture at Lord's, for which he conceded 56 runs in 11.4 overs.

After the Green Shirts succumbed to a gruelling 194-run defeat at the Home of Cricket, Usman was amongst the seven players released from the Pakistan squad for the third Test in Birmingham, slated to commence on September 9.

He was subsequently replaced by emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas, who thus far has played 17 first-class matches since making his debut in January last year.

Consequently, the decision drew criticism, particularly due to the vast difference in first-class cricket experience between the two players, and the concern was raised during Hesson's press conference here on Friday.

The acting head coach, in response, acknowledged Usman as a "quality bowler" but insisted that his omission from the squad was down to the conditions in the United Kingdom (UK), emphasising that the possibility of playing a fingerspinner who does not bat was unlikely.

He further defended the decision by highlighting that 21-year-old Minhas can also contribute with the bat, which he insisted that almost every team in world cricket deliberates on in terms of the conditions.

"Well, look, I think Ali Usman is a quality bowler. I think you've seen the conditions over here in the UK," Hesson told reporters.

"You've looked up and you've seen the sky. And the ability to play a fingerspinner in a playing XI in England at this time of year who doesn't bat is unlikely. So, Ali Usman, in different conditions around the world where he's one of the primary bowlers, could well still be in the mix moving forward.

"But over here, we can't carry a fingerspinner that's going to bowl two overs in innings who can't contribute either with the bat or in the field. So, pretty much every side in the world looks at that now in terms of the conditions."