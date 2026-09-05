Mohsin Naqvi to attend Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 closing ceremony: sources

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi is set to attend the star-studded closing ceremony of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be held after the final of the eight-team tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 13, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to the insiders, Naqvi will travel to Dubai, where the ongoing continental tournament is underway until September 13, and will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony. The ACC President will also present the prestigious Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy to the winning side after the final.

Although the India women's cricket team are yet to qualify for the final, the reports of Naqvi presenting the silverware to the winning side have ignited debate about whether the Women in Blue would accept the trophy from ACC President Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Notably, after the blockbuster final of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup last year, which saw India beat Pakistan by five wickets, the Men in Blue chose not to collect their winners' medals and silverware from ACC President Naqvi.

The closing ceremony, which started after an hour-long delay, saw India's Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma collect individual awards for their respective performances, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha received the runners-up prize money.

However, the ceremony concluded without the Indian team receiving the winner's trophy.

India's decision not to collect the trophy from Naqvi drew widespread criticism of the team, and despite multiple efforts from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the silverware remained at the ACC headquarters here.