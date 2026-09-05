Luis Enrique extends PSG contract until 2030

Paris Saint Germain coach Luis Enrique during the press conference on August 15, 2026. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the French club until 2030, PSG announced on Friday.

The Spaniard’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, but the new agreement extends his stay after a hugely successful spell in charge.

Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain coach until 2030. ✍️❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/r2a1b3BxVy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 4, 2026

The announcement came ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 meeting with Monaco at the Parc des Princes, with five players also committing their futures to the club.

Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo and Senny Mayulu all signed new deals.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said the players were central to the club’s long-term plans.

“They represent the present and the future of our club’s project,” Al-Khelaifi said.

“Together, we’re aiming to build for the long term, to remain true to our values, and to continue writing a story that our supporters can be proud of.”

Enrique received a raucous reception from the home supporters alongside the five Champions League winners.

However, PSG’s celebrations were short-lived as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Monaco, leaving them without a victory after three Ligue 1 matches this season.

Enrique said he is more motivated than ever at PSG and is determined to meet the challenge of leading the club.

“I am more motivated now than I was in my first year here, which is bizarre for me. I am very happy, and I hope to be up to the job,” Enrique said.

Luis Enrique joined PSG in 2023 and has since guided them to two Champions League titles, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups.