Williams sisters fall in US Open doubles opener

Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the U.S. react during their first round match against Australia's Maya Joint and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching on September 4, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Serena and Venus Williams lost their US Open doubles opener 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(10-7) to Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching here at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday.

The defeat was overshadowed by a huge reception from 23,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium as the sisters made their first US Open appearance together in four years.

Serena, 44, entered the court wearing a customised bomber jacket featuring patches commemorating her US Open singles and doubles victories, while Venus, 46, stood alongside her carrying a matching pink bag.

The reunion marked another chapter in a partnership that produced 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, two US Open crowns and three Olympic gold medals. The sisters also won 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

After losing the opening set, the Williams sisters fought back in the second, feeding off the enthusiastic crowd to force a deciding super tie-break.

They then battled the younger Joint and Chan before eventually falling after more than three hours.

Reflecting on her triumph, Joint said facing Serena and Venus was a special experience, calling both sisters her idols and expressing admiration at playing them twice.

"Being able to play against such legends of the game is super special," said Joint on court.

"I'm lost for words to think of it. She's my idol, both of them. I grew up in Michigan so I always looked up to them. Being able to play them twice is amazing."