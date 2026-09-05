Carlos Alcaraz dominates Wu Yibing to advance at US Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his third round match against China's Yibing Wu on September 4, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz strengthened his status with a dominant 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over China’s Wu Yibing in US Open here at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday to reach the fourth round.

The second seed extended his Grand Slam winning streak to 17 matches following his US Open triumph last year and Australian Open success in February.

CARLOS ON THE CHARGE 👊⚡️



He awaits Tommy Paul in Round 4 👀#USOpen pic.twitter.com/rumniB4X9g — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 4, 2026

That victory also made Alcaraz the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

Returning to New York after missing almost five months with a wrist injury, the Spaniard has grown in confidence with each match.

Wu briefly disrupted his momentum by recovering an early break, but Alcaraz quickly regained control.

Reflecting on his triumph, Alcaraz praised the high intensity of the match, crediting his aggression and smart play in key moments for helping him overcome a difficult opponent.

"I think today was a really high rhythm. With the way that he plays, he has an unbelievable forehand and backhand, so the ball skips around a lot on court and it's difficult to control it sometimes," the 23-year-old Alcaraz said.

"I stayed in there, played aggressive and smart in the tough moments and I'm really happy. I could be better, but overall I'm really proud and very happy with the performance today."

Wu, ranked 113th in the world, was hoping to become the first Chinese man in the professional era to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam, but struggled to match Alcaraz’s pace and precision.

Alcaraz will next face American 20th seed Tommy Paul, who defeated Alexander Bublik in five sets.