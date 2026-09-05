Aryna Sabalenka cruises past Kamilla Rakhimova into US Open last 16

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her third round match against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova on September 4, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka moved into the US Open last 16 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday, maintaining her bid for a third consecutive title at Flushing Meadows.

The world number one produced a dominant display, striking 29 winners, including 10 aces, while never facing a break point against the 92nd-ranked Uzbek.

However, the scoreline did not fully reflect the intensity of the contest, with Rakhimova raising her level significantly in the second set and forcing Sabalenka into a demanding battle.

Reflecting on her triumph, Sabalenka praised Rakhimova’s strong performance and was relieved to secure a straight-sets win.

“She played incredible tennis, she really pushed me so hard in the second set,” Sabalenka said.

“I’m super happy that I was able to close this match in straight sets because she’s a fighter.”

Sabalenka made a fast start, breaking Rakhimova in the opening service game before comfortably protecting her own serve.

She did not miss a first serve until the seventh game and wrapped up the opening set in just 35 minutes.

Rakhimova responded with greater aggression in the second set, with both players producing powerful service holds.

Sabalenka eventually secured the decisive break to move 5-4 ahead before serving out the match.

Sabalenka must win the tournament to have a chance of retaining the world number one ranking. She will next meet American Taylor Townsend.

Seeking to become the first woman since Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova to win three successive US Open titles, Sabalenka said she was blocking out external pressure.