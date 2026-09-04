UAE defeat Indonesia to keep Women’s Asia Cup semi-final hopes alive

UAE players celebrate during their ACC Women’s Asia T20 Cup 2026 match against Indonesia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 4, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ACC Women’s Asia T20 Cup 2026 alive with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Indonesia in the eighth match of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Indonesia were bowled out for just 73 in 19.4 overs after an impressive bowling display from the UAE.

Captain Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini was Indonesia’s top scorer, making 39 off 52 balls with four boundaries and a six. Desi Wulandari was the only other batter to reach double figures, contributing 12 off 28 deliveries with one boundary.

Three Indonesian batters, including opener Maria Corazon, Ni Luh Dewi and Sang Maypriani, were dismissed for ducks, while Ni Made Putri Suwandewi remained unbeaten on eight off 10 balls.

Suraksha Kotte led the UAE bowling attack with excellent figures of 3-16 from her four overs. Esha Oza, Heena Hotchandani and Vaishnave Mahesh claimed two wickets each, while Samaira Dharnidharka took one.

In reply, UAE chased down the 74-run target in just 11.5 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

Captain Esha Oza led the way with a brisk 30 off 29 balls, striking five boundaries. Rinitha Rajith added 22 off 24 deliveries, including three fours, while opener Theertha Satish contributed 11 off 12 balls with two boundaries.

Sofia Velic was Indonesia’s most successful bowler, taking 2/19 from 2.5 overs, while Sang Maypriani and Ni Ariani claimed one wicket apiece.