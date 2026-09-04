Brydon Carse told to 'work through issues' and reset amid Derby investigation

Durham’s Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Gloucestershire’s Joe Phillips during the County Championship match at Chester-le-Street on August 27, 2026. - ECB

LONDON: England all-rounder Brydon Carse has been told to “work through the issues” surrounding his off-field conduct and “take time for a proper reset” as investigations into an incident during a night out in Derby continue.

Carse was stood down from England’s Test squad after he was briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly outside a bar while celebrating Durham’s County Championship victory with his team-mates.

Derbyshire Police have since confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault connected to the incident, although Carse’s involvement, if any, remains unclear.

The 30-year-old is also the subject of an investigation by the Cricket Regulator into his conduct. He was subsequently left out of England’s squad for the third Test against Pakistan and their upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The England and Wales Cricket Board clarified on Friday that Carse remained available for selection for the Sri Lanka series, but said he had not been picked and had been encouraged to address the issues surrounding the incident.

“Whilst Brydon was available for selection, he has not been picked for the Sri Lanka series squad,” an ECB spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

“Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset. This decision does not prejudge the outcome of any investigation.”

Carse has previously faced disciplinary action over his off-field conduct. In 2024, he was banned for three months, with a further period suspended, following historical breaches of ECB betting regulations.

Since then, Carse has established himself as a regular across formats for England and was the team's leading wicket-taker during last winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

England Test captain Joe Root had already expressed his frustration with his team-mates’ off-field behaviour before the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s.

Root said he was “really hacked off” that players continued to make “stupid mistakes” away from the field and described the latest incident as a potential catalyst for a cultural reset within the team.

He also said Carse was “upset” and “apologetic” about his actions.

However, with the investigations still ongoing, Carse now faces a period away from the England set-up as he works to address the concerns surrounding his conduct.