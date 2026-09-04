South Africa book T20I tri-series final spot after surviving Namibia thriller

South African batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius celebrates after scoring a century during the T20I tri-series match against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 4, 2026. - Cricket Namibia

WINDHOEK: South Africa survived a high-scoring thriller against hosts Namibia to secure their place in the T20I tri-series final alongside Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a formidable 228-4 in their allotted 20 overs, with openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen putting the visitors in a commanding position.

Pretorius led the scoring with a blistering 101 off 53 deliveries, smashing five boundaries and eight sixes, while Esterhuizen produced an equally impressive knock of 88 from just 40 balls, hitting six fours and eight sixes.

Rubin Hermann added 26 off 21 deliveries, including three boundaries, while Dewald Brevis, Eathan Bosch and Jordan Hermann contributed three, one and one run respectively.

For Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus and Ruben Trumpelmann claimed one wicket each, while JJ Smit, Jack Brassell and Max Heingo finished wicketless.

Chasing 229, Namibia mounted a strong challenge and finished on 217-3 from their 20 overs, falling 11 runs short of the target.

Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck gave the hosts an excellent start with aggressive half-centuries. Steenkamp scored 61 off 44 deliveries, including five boundaries and three sixes, before retiring hurt.

Frylinck top-scored for Namibia with 72 off 36 balls, striking six boundaries and five sixes to keep the hosts firmly in contention.

Captain Erasmus remained unbeaten on 30 off 26 deliveries, hitting one four and one six, while Trumpelmann provided a late boost with a 21-run contribution from just 10 balls.

Nqobani Mokoena was the pick of South Africa's bowlers, claiming 2/43 in his four overs, while Andile Simelane took one wicket.

For the unversed, The Proteas will face Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series final at the same venue on Sunday.