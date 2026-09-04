England announce white-ball squads for Sri Lanka series

England batters Harry Brook (left) and Joe Root congratulate each other after their victory over Sri Lanka in the third ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium on January 27, 2026, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

LONDON: England have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, with the selectors naming separate 16-member groups for the Vitality IT20 and Metro Bank ODI fixtures.

Opening batter Aneurin Donald has received his maiden call-up to the England Men’s T20I squad after an impressive domestic season, while uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe has earned his first selection for the ODI side.

Donald has enjoyed a standout campaign for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast and also impressed for Trent Rockets in The Hundred. Crocombe, meanwhile, has remained on the selectors’ radar throughout the summer following a series of encouraging domestic performances.

Jamie Overton has returned to both squads after missing England’s white-ball series against India earlier this summer because of a thigh injury.

Phil Salt has been ruled out of the Sri Lanka series with a right quad injury, while Jacob Bethell remains on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery on his injured knee earlier this week. He continues to make progress with his rehabilitation.

England Men’s National Selector Marcus North backed the inclusion of Donald and Crocombe, saying both players had earned their opportunities through their performances in domestic cricket.

“Aneurin Donald and Henry Crocombe are two promising players who have earned their places on the back of impressive performances in domestic cricket," North said.

“Aneurin has had an exceptional season for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast and also with Trent Rockets in The Hundred, while Henry is a player that we have had an eye on all summer," he added.

England Men’s T20 squad

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue.

England Men’s ODI squad

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

England vs Sri Lanka white-ball series schedule