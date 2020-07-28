Hockey great Asad Malik dies at 79 in fatal road accident

Hockey great Asad Malik dies in a road accident. Photo: File

Pakistan’s hockey great Asad Malik on Monday died in a road accident in Lahore at the age of 79.

Born in Sheikhupura, Asad represented Pakistan from 1961-72. He was the first choice inside left at three Olympics: winning silver in 1964, gold in 1968 and silver in `1972.

At the `72 Olympics, he was also Pakistan’s captain. He was also vice-captain of Pakistan’s victorious teams at the first World Cup in 1971 and at the 1970 Asian Games. He also won Asian Games gold (1962) and silver from the 1966 Asian games. Asad Malik became a household name in Pakistan when he scored the winning goal at the 1968 Olympics final in Mexico where Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1.

Acclaimed as an ideal inside forward, he was efficient in attack and also fell back to assist the defence. Pakistan government conferred Pride of Performance on him in 1969.

After his playing days, he remained the manager of the PIA hockey team for a very long time. PIA won the national championships a number of times under his guidance.

He also managed Pakistan`s junior team which toured Europe in 1980 and also the Pakistan A team at the Perak International in Malaysia in 1986. Asad Malik`s death has been widely condoled by the sports circles.

