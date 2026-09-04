Max Verstappen expects ‘painful’ weekend at Monza

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of practice on September 4, 2026. — Reuters

Max Verstappen is braced for a difficult Italian Grand Prix this weekend, with the four-time world champion expecting his Red Bull to struggle on Monza’s high-speed circuit.

Verstappen said the characteristics of the track could expose weaknesses in the current Red Bull, particularly because the latest hybrid-era Formula One cars are not well suited to Monza’s long straights and heavy reliance on power.

“It’s going to be really painful,” he said. “The cars are simply inefficient for Monza, but there’s not much point in staying negative.

“It is what it is, and I have prepared myself mentally for it. I know this weekend will be different to what we are used to.”

Verstappen enjoyed another memorable weekend at Monza last year, taking pole position with the fastest lap in F1 history before going on to claim victory. It was his third win at the circuit in four years.

However, he expects this year’s race to be very different, with drivers likely to focus more on energy management rather than pushing at maximum pace throughout each lap.

“You have to keep an eye on how much energy you are using and make sure you don’t push all the time,” he said.

Following his opening-lap crash at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen is hoping to bounce back but remains realistic about his prospects.

“On inefficient tracks, we just struggle to maximise what we have, so I’m not expecting any miracles here, and it will be a challenging weekend yet again,” he said.

Verstappen currently sits sixth in the championship with 112 points, 130 behind leader Kimi Antonelli.