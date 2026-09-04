Nikhil Chaudhary targets Australia spot for 2027 ODI World Cup

Nikhil Chaudhary of the Hurricanes walks off the field after being dismissed during the BBL match against the Hobart Hurricanes at Optus Stadium on December 26, 2025, in Perth, Australia. — AFP

Nikhil Chaudhary has set his sights on playing 50-over cricket and earning a place in Australia’s squad for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, while also keeping an eye on Test cricket.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, who has represented Australia in three T20Is, outlined his ambitions for the coming months during a recent interview.

“I want to play 50-over cricket and, if I get a chance, Tests too,” Chaudhary said.

“My first target is the 2027 ODI World Cup, and then the T20 World Cup the following year. I want to represent Australia for as long as I can.”

Chaudhary made his T20I debut during Australia’s tour of Bangladesh in June, featuring in the three-match series.

Yet to make his ODI debut, the Delhi-born cricketer credited his work ethic for helping him progress through the Australian cricket system.

“My plan has always been the same: work hard, give your best and try to make your team win. Whatever opportunity you get, you try to perform,” he said.

Chaudhary is set to travel to India with Australia A later this month for two unofficial Tests and three ODIs against India A.

The all-rounder also reflected on the significance of representing Australia and said his love for cricket remains at the heart of his ambitions.

“If you see, most players never get to represent their country. They finish their careers playing domestic cricket.

“Some move to another country to play club cricket. So, if you love cricket, you just want to play cricket; it doesn’t matter for whom.”

Australia are preparing to defend their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title at the 2027 tournament, while they will also host the following Men’s T20 World Cup.