Shohei Ohtani rested amid injury concerns

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani reacts after an inside pitch in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Aug 22, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a day off on Thursday after appearing uncomfortable during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-6, 10-inning defeat by the St. Louis Cardinals a night earlier.

Ohtani struck out four times in the game and appeared to be struggling physically.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts informed Ohtani by text after Wednesday’s loss that he would not start in the series finale, with the player responding with a salute emoji.

“He knows that it was the right decision,” Roberts said.

Ohtani told the Dodgers’ training staff that he was experiencing discomfort in his right biceps and neck.

Roberts said the issues appeared to affect Ohtani’s swing.

“That’s why I think you saw some grimacing and some kind of shaking of the arm, just trying to get it to fire, and he couldn’t do that,” Roberts said.

The manager revealed that Ohtani’s symptoms have not improved in recent weeks and admitted that a stint on the injured list remains possible.

“Unlikely, but not impossible,” Roberts said.

Ohtani’s availability for Friday’s series opener against Washington will depend on how he responds after Thursday’s rest.

Roberts said the club would assess him with the training staff before making a decision.

“He wants to be in there, but I’m not going to just put him in there because of the name on the back of his jersey,” Roberts said.

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3rd because of lingering left knee and right biceps pain. He remains day-to-day as the Dodgers prioritise having him healthy for their October title push.