'Is Babar Azam next?' former captain raises questions over Pakistan shake-up

Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam during net session ahead of the second Test Match against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 26, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has questioned the decision-making process surrounding the national team, raising concerns over recent changes made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), including the removal of red-ball coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul.

Latif took to social media platform 'X' to question why Sarfaraz and Gul were sent with the team if key decisions were ultimately being controlled remotely.

He also questioned why the selection powers of former white-ball and red-ball head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie were curtailed, arguing that if then-captain Babar Azam was not following the team’s instructions, he should have been removed as captain instead.

“If the team had to be run by remote control, then why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent? Why were the selection powers taken away from Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie? And if captain Babar Azam wasn’t listening, the captain should have been sacked — so why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent back instead? Is Babar Azam the next target?” Latif questioned.

Latif's comments came after the PCB made several changes to Pakistan's set-up ahead of the third and final Test against England, scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests at Leeds and Lord's. The visitors lost the first Test inside three days by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat in the second match, handing England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Following the defeats, the PCB released seven players from the Test squad and replaced them with seven new faces, including five uncapped players.

The board also made changes to the coaching staff, releasing Sarfaraz and Gul from their red-ball coaching roles and bringing in white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke for the final Test.