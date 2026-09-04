Two Sri Lankan players ruled out of England T20I series

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis warms up before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on February 16, 2026. — ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their T20I series against England, with captain Kusal Mendis and fast bowler Binura Fernando ruled out of the three-match contest.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday that both players were still undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining injuries during the 2026 Lanka Premier League.

The development comes just over a day after Mendis and Fernando were named in Sri Lanka’s 16-member squad for the tour of England. Mendis had been retained as captain of both the T20I and ODI sides.

Charith Asalanka, who had returned as vice-captain, will now lead Sri Lanka in the T20I series. Mendis has not yet been ruled out of the ODI series, but Asalanka could also take charge in the 50-over matches if the regular captain fails to recover in time.

Mendis has been sidelined since July 19 with a right hamstring injury, while Fernando has not played since August 5 due to a back injury.

Top-order batter Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as Mendis’ replacement, while left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka has been drafted in for Fernando.

Asalanka’s return to the leadership group comes three months after he was removed as Sri Lanka’s ODI captain and six months after being left out of the T20I set-up.

The all-rounder last played a T20I in February and is currently featuring for St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026. However, he has struggled for consistency in the tournament, scoring 93 runs at a strike rate of 124 across six innings.

The T20I series will begin in Southampton on September 15, followed by matches in Cardiff on September 17 and Manchester on September 19.

The teams will then face each other in three ODIs, with the first match scheduled for September 22 in Chester-le-Street, followed by games in Leeds on September 24 and at The Oval on September 27.

Updated Sri Lanka T20I squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Lahiru Udara (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara and Dilshan Madushanka.