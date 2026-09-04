Richarlison left out of Tottenham’s 25-man Premier League squad

An undated picture of Brazil forward Richarlison. — Reuters

Brazil forward Richarlison could have played his final game for Tottenham Hotspur after being left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad on Thursday.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi suggested the 29-year-old could leave before the end of the transfer window, claiming Richarlison had ‘said too many times he wants to leave’ following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle United.

Richarlison fuelled speculation over his future on Monday.

“After everything I’ve been through in the last few years, I’ve decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me.”

Richarlison also mentioned that he had endured serious difficulties caused by others’ decisions, but insisted that pressure and threats no longer intimidated him.

“I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation –- none of that scares me. I’ve been through far worse, believe me,” Richarlison added.

A potential return to former club Everton failed to materialise before England’s transfer deadline on Tuesday, despite talks between the two Premier League sides.

Richarlison, who joined Tottenham from Everton in 2022, could still depart, with Turkish club Trabzonspor reportedly interested ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline in Turkey.

Richarlison scored 12 goals last season as Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation.

Spurs have since endured a difficult start to the new campaign, losing their opening two league matches to Brentford and Newcastle despite spending more than £350 million in the summer.