Jason Gillespie tells Aaqib Javed to 'look in the mirror' over selection turmoil

The collage of photos features Chairman of selectors Aaqib Javed (left) and former coach Jason Gillespie speak to media. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has hit out at selector chairman Aaqib Javed, saying he needs to “look at himself in the mirror” as the national team appears to be “playing with fear”.

Pakistan made a series of shock changes this week, replacing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and pace-bowling coach Umar Gul while sending seven players home from England following successive heavy Test defeats.

Gillespie, who coached Pakistan for eight months in 2024, including a 2-1 Test series victory over England, said he was saddened by the situation.

“I feel for the players, this is these guys’ livelihoods,” he told The Australian newspaper. “From the outside, it looks like they are playing with fear.”

He questioned the decision to drop Salman Ali Agha after the all-rounder captained Pakistan in the first Test against England.

“Salman Ali Agha goes from captaining the team in the first Test against England to out of the team for the second Test and on the plane home before the third Test,” Gillespie said.

“How does that work?”

Gillespie placed the blame firmly on Javed, accusing Pakistan of lacking a clear selection strategy.

“It’s pretty clear they don’t have a selection strategy at all, particularly under Aaqib Javed. They change their mind like they change their pants — daily,” he said.

Gillespie also hit back at Javed for recently blaming him and former Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten for the team’s struggles.

“Aaqib Javed came out recently and blamed (former Pakistan white-ball coach) Gary Kirsten and myself for everything that is going on,” Gillespie said.

“Aaqib has been chairman of selectors for the past two years. We haven’t even been there.

“Somehow he claims it is our fault. Make sense out of that. I think Javed needs to look at himself in the mirror.”

Pakistan suffered an innings-and-103-run defeat in the opening Test at Headingley before losing the second match at Lord’s by 194 runs.

The third and final Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on September 9.

Gillespie also questioned communication between Javed and the Pakistan players, claiming some of those sent home only learned of their exclusion through the media, family and friends.

“There is definitely no communication between Aaqib Javed, who is meant to be chairman of selectors, and the players,” he said.

“The players who were sacked heard it through family and friends and the media they had been sacked.

“How disrespectful is that?”

Several former Pakistan coaches and players have also expressed bewilderment over the recent changes, including former captains Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

Former head coach Mickey Arthur described the situation as “an absolutely ridiculous situation”.

New Zealander Mike Hesson, who is already Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, and Australian Ashley Noffke have taken charge of the team for the remainder of the England tour.