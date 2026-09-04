Alexander Zverev survives another US Open scare to reach third round

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his second round match against France's Quentin Halys on September 4, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev survived another major scare at the US Open as the top seed battled past France’s Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 after four hours and 33 minutes on court to secure his place in the third round here at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

Zverev was pushed to the limit by Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match, again had to rely on his resilience after Halys repeatedly threatened to derail his campaign.

Zverev admitted he was far from his best but praised his resilience and determination to fight through difficult moments and reach the third round.

"The performance was quite shit to be honest, but I won and that's the most important thing," Zverev said on court after the match, which finished at 2:15 a.m. local time.

"That's what I go to the gym for, that's what I go to the track for, what I train for, to be able to come out on top in these difficult moments.

"I hope at some point I'll start playing better, but for now I'm happy to be in the third round."

Zverev made a strong start by taking the opening set, but world number 52 Halys responded aggressively to level the match.

The 29-year-old German then found himself in serious trouble in the third set after surrendering an early break and falling 4-1 behind. However, he fought back to force a tie-break and regain the lead.

Halys claimed the fourth-set tie-break to force a decider, but Zverev steadied himself and moved 4-2 ahead before closing out the victory.

The 2020 US Open runner-up will next face 25th seed Alejandro Tabilo as he continues his pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title in New York.