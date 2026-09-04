Gabriel Martinelli completes £60m move from Arsenal to Al Hilal

An undated picture of Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli(left). — Al Hilal Official

Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli has completed his move from Arsenal to Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal, with the transfer confirmed on Thursday.

Al Hilal will pay Arsenal a fixed fee of £60 million ($81m), while the Gunners will also receive a percentage of any future transfer involving the 25-year-old, according to international media reports.

The deal represents a record outgoing transfer for Arsenal, surpassing the £35m fee received from Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's departure in 2017.

نجـم جديـد في الهـلال ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/HoZ6wqcy0J — نادي الهلال السعودي (@Alhilal_FC) September 3, 2026

Martinelli has agreed a four-year contract with Al Hilal and will immediately join his new teammates in training.

The Saudi club have made a perfect start to the new league campaign, winning all four of their opening matches.

The Brazilian leaves Arsenal after seven years in north London, having scored 62 goals in 278 appearances for the club.

He joined the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano at the age of 18 and developed into an important member of the squad.

Martinelli made 53 appearances last season as Arsenal won their first Premier League title in 22 years and reached the Champions League final.

However, he was left out of the matchday squad for Arsenal's opening Premier League fixtures against Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Arsenal had strengthened their options on the left wing by signing Greece international Christos Tzolis earlier in the summer, with the winger starting both opening league matches.

Martinelli was also part of Brazil's World Cup squad and scored in their round-of-32 victory over Japan before Brazil were eliminated by Norway.

Al Hilal said Martinelli could make his debut against Al Shabab on Friday.