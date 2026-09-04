Marcos Llorente announces surprise Spain retirement at 31

An undated picture of Spain's midfielder and defender Marcos Llorente. — Instagram/ @marcosllorente

Marcos Llorente has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 31, bringing a surprise end to his six-year career with Spain despite being part of their World Cup-winning squad in July.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder and defender revealed his decision in a social media post on Thursday, saying it had been one he had considered for some time.

“After turning the decision over in my mind for a long time, I have decided to bring my time with the national team to a close,” posted Llorente.

Llorente played a supporting role during Spain’s successful World Cup campaign, providing cover for Tottenham’s Pedro Porro at right-back.

He started two group-stage matches but featured for only six minutes in the remainder of the tournament, coming on late as Spain secured a comfortable semi-final victory over France.

“I realise that I am still young and that, perhaps, if I continued to perform well, I would still have years left to play in this shirt,” he added in a post accompanied by a photo of Llorente kissing the World Cup.

Llorente, who finished his international career with 27 caps, acknowledged that his decision could surprise supporters.

“But it is a personal decision, one I have thought through very carefully and, above all, one that comes from the heart,” he wrote.

“Regardless of whether I’d have gone to the World Cup or not, or whether we’d have won or not, I’d already made up my mind.”

Llorente began his career at Real Madrid before joining Atletico in 2019. His club honours include two Champions League titles and a La Liga crown.