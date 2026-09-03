Smriti Mandhana breaks all-time women's international cricket record

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong, China at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 3, 2026. — BCCI

DUBAI: Experienced Indian left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana on Thursday flipped the record books as she became the leading run-getter in international women's cricket.

Mandhana, who made her international cricket debut for India in April 2013, achieved the milestone during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 group-stage match against Hong Kong, China, underway here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 30-year-old opener entered the ongoing fixture with 10,756 runs to her name and smashed a swashbuckling century.

Her 124-run knock, which came off just 64 deliveries and was studded with 21 boundaries, including seven sixes, helped him replace the country's legend Mithali Raj at the summit of the list of players with most runs in international cricket.

The former India captain, who played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is, concluded her glittering international career with 10868 runs, and thus has now been pushed down to the second position in the list, which further features New Zealand's Suzie Bates, England's Charlotte Edwards and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor in the Top Five.

Most runs in international women's cricket

Smriti Mandhana (India) – 10880 Mithali Raj (India) – 10868 Suzie Bates (New Zealand ) – 10740 Charlotte Edwards – 10273 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) – 10007

Furthermore, Mandhana also shattered the record of scoring the most centuries in women's international cricket across formats with her 124-run knock against Hong Kong, China, in the ongoing fixture, surpassing former Australia captain Meg Lanning and current South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

Most centuries in international women's cricket