Tyson Fury delivers brutal verdict on Moses Itauma after Filip Hrgovic defeat

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left), Moses Itauma (centre) and Filip Hrgovic. — Reuters

Tyson Fury believes his fellow British boxing sensation Moses Itauma has fought Filip Hrgovic too soon and it could cost him £100m.

Itauma made a brave move to step up for his first title fight at the age of 21 against a well-established heavyweight, Hrgovic, who is no stranger to long, tough bouts, having gone 12 rounds and fought world champions.

The Croatian boxer has lost only once and came via knockout against Daniel Dubois, but he has a successful record against the likes of Zhilei Zhang and is aware of what it takes to pace yourself for 12 rounds fight, which is where Itauma came unstuck.

Croatia’s Hrgovic produced a stunning comeback to defeat British heavyweight prodigy Itauma by technical knockout and claimed the vacant IBF world heavyweight title at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

“I said it was too early – and it could cost him £100m,” the former heavyweight champion told The Telegraph on Thursday, who famously defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win three world-title belts at the age of 27 in 2015.

“If I had boxed him aged 21, Klitschko would have knocked me out.

“Moses is a brilliant talent. I've had him in camp and sparred him many times.

“Moses is very talented but also very young and raw. Whatever Moses is at 21, in five years' time, 10 years' time, he'll be 10 times better, 10 times stronger, more experienced. He's an amazing boxer, talented.”

Itauma was superb during the first eight rounds but began to tire after maintaining a relentless pace. Hrgovic capitalised in the ninth round, backing his younger opponent onto the ropes before unleashing a barrage of punches.

“As we saw for the first six, seven rounds, Moses outclassed him,” the 38-year-old said. “But when it came to the stretch, the championship distance, the young man wasn't ready to go down the straight with a veteran who trained hard, looked in fantastic shape, dedicated himself, and is in the prime of his life at 34.

“I said to everybody who would listen, this is too soon. This guy needs another four, five fights. What's the rush? He's 21. Not only has it cost Moses the hundred-million-dollar career as a superstar athlete – like (NBA star) LeBron James and all those people – when you've been banjoed like that it's difficult to turn that around mentally.”

Itauma entered the contest unbeaten with 12 knockouts from 14 professional fights and had never previously been past six rounds, and looked on course to add another stoppage to his record; however, Filip was too good for him.