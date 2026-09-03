Zimbabwe thump Namibia to boost T20I tri-series final hopes

Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia plays a shot during their T20I tri-series match against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 3, 2026. — Namibia Cricket

WINDHOEK: Innocent Kaia's blistering half-century in the run chase helped Zimbabwe secure a comfortable five-wicket victory over hosts Namibia in the high-stakes fifth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the home side registered a formidable total of 156/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of captain Gerhard Erasmus's unbeaten half-century.

Erasmus, who walked out to bat at No.3 following the dismissal of right-handed opener Louren Steenkamp on the first delivery of the fourth over, batted until the end and returned after top-scoring with an unbeaten 88 off 48 deliveries, laced with eight fours and three sixes.

He was supported by middle-order batter Alexander Busing-Volschenk, who contributed with a 31-ball 29, during their crucial 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket, while Steenkamp (14) was the only other to amass double figures.

For Zimbabwe, Kundai Matigimu and Brad Evans picked up two wickets each, while Blessing Muzarabani and captain Sikandar Raza chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a 157-run target, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 11 balls to spare, courtesy of Kaia's blistering half-century.

The right-handed batter set a solid foundation for the successful pursuit as he top-scored with 72 off just 42 deliveries, studded with eight fours and three sixes, before walking back to the dugout in the 14th over with Zimbabwe needing a further 33 off 40 deliveries.

Although Chevrons suffered twin setbacks in the form of captain Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere, 29 and zero, respectively, all-rounder Ryan Burl (12 not out) and wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani (13 not out) batted sensibly to steer them over the line on the first delivery of the penultimate over.

Ruben Trumpelmann was the standout bowler for Namibia as he bagged two wickets for 41 runs in his four overs, while Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell and JJ Smit could pick up one apiece.

The five-wicket victory boosted Zimbabwe's hopes of qualifying for the T20I tri-series final as they finished the league stage with four points, only trailing leaders South Africa due to an inferior net run rate, but the latter have a game in hand.

Hosts Namibia, on the other hand, remained at the bottom with two points, and must now beat South Africa by a substantial margin in their last league-stage fixture to qualify for the final.