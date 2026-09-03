World Cup stars generate $3.3 billion in transfer fees

An undated photo of Spain midfielder Rodri. — Reuters

Players who represented their national teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026 generated more than $3.3 billion in international transfer fees during the recently concluded summer window, the football’s global governing body said on Thursday.

More than 260 World Cup players from 47 different countries changed their clubs this summer, accounting for over a third of the record $9.89 billion spent on international transfer fees in men's football, according to FIFA.

"More than 12,500 international transfers were registered around the world, also setting a new record for the number of transfers during a mid-year window," FIFA said in a study.

The spending spree came following Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign in July, highlighting how the world’s biggest football event played its role in driving record spending across the global market.

Several elite World Cup prospects secured big-money moves during the window, including Spain midfielder Rodri's transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona and France winger Bradley Barcola's move from Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool.

According to FIFA’s statement, women's football also generated record money this window, with international transfer spending more than doubling from 2025 to $28.6 million.

"A total of 1,406 international transfers were registered in women’s professional football – the highest number ever recorded and a 19.2% increase compared with the previous record," FIFA said.

English clubs were at the top in the men's and women's international transfer markets, accounting for $3.02 billion in men's transfer fees and $8.0 million in the women's game.