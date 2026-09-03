Sinalo Jafta ruled out of South Africa's tour of Zimbabwe

South Africa's Sinalo Jafta celebrates reaching her half-century during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on February 22, 2026. — Cricket South Africa

CAPE TOWN: Experienced wicketkeeper batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of South Africa's five-match away T20I series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Bulawayo from September 11 to 19.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Jafta, who has represented the Proteas Women in four Tests, 55 ODIs and 73 T20Is thus far, suffered a hamstring strain during their pre-tour testing and thus will be unavailable to the touring side.

Consequently, South Africa brought in uncapped wicketkeeper batter Jae-Leigh Filander as her replacement. The 18-year-old will join the Proteas Women squad in Tshwane ahead of their departure for Bulawayo on Monday.

"Proteas Women wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring strain during pre-tour testing," CSA said in a statement.

"SA U19 Women and Western Province starlet Jae-Leigh Filander has received her maiden senior international call-up as a replacement and will join the Proteas Women squad in Tshwane ahead of the team's departure for Bulawayo on Monday, 07 September."

Zimbabwe Tour Squad Update 🚨



JAFTA RULED OUT OF ZIMBABWE T20I TOUR



Proteas Women wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring strain during pre-tour testing.



SA U19… pic.twitter.com/RNyUvCwF4h — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) September 3, 2026

Jafta's injury serves as a major blow to the touring side as they would now be without 11 players, who were part of their squad for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which they finished as one of the semi-finalists.

The move is presumably aimed at offering the emerging talent an opportunity to prove their credentials at the international stage, with the recently unveiled South Africa squad featuring three uncapped players, Caitlin Wyngaard, Nthabiseng Nini and Luyanda Nzuza.

Besides the uncapped trio, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit and Faye Tunnicliffe were slotted back into the squad, while Shabnim Ismail, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk as well as Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Nonkululekho Mlaba were all rested.

Updated South Africa squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe and Caitlin Wyngaard.