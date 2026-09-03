Liverpool seek first Premier League win after transfer window closure

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola applauds fans after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said his team is now focused on results after the closure of the transfer window as they bid for a first Premier League win this season when they face Ipswich Town away on Friday after opening the campaign with two draws.

The Reds started their campaign in the English top flight with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United before being held to another by the same scoreline against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Iraola said the transfer window is over now and we need a win now with our talented bunch of players.

"We need a win, we are frustrated at this part of the job. It's just the first two games but I want to win," Iraola told reporters on Thursday.

"The market has closed - we know who we are. I think we have a lot of talent. Now we have to perform, do our job and we will start from tomorrow."

Iraola added that new arrival Bradley Barcola, who joined them from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this week, was settling in well. However, he has not had many minutes under his belt during pre-season and we will decide on how to integrate him into the side.

"I see him in a good place. He has trained for us. It's true he hasn't had minutes in pre-season," Iraola said.

"He has been training and it's a decision we have to make."

The Spaniard added that Barcola's ability to play on either flank would strengthen Liverpool's attacking options.

Iraola also addressed the speculation surrounding Cody Gakpo, saying the Netherlands forward is a valuable player.

"He was well aware of the situation in the market - we were constantly talking with each other," Iraola said.

"I am glad to keep Cody because he is a valuable player."

The Liverpool head coach also expressed satisfaction with the transfer business they did.

"There were other options we decided not to take for different reasons, sometimes sporting or economic, the deal didn't make sense in the market. But I'm happy now," Iraola said.