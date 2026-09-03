Pirates turn to bullpen in series finale against Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates Rafael Flores Jr. (left) is congratulated by Brandon Lowe (5), Nick Yorke (38), and Jared Triolo (19) after Flores drove in the game-winning run on a San Francisco Giants error at PNC Park in Pennsylvania on September 1, 2026. — Reuters

The Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday squandered a chance to make up ground in the race for a wild-card spot in the National League.

They'll look to make the most of their opportunity on Thursday afternoon when they host the decisive contest of a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

The Pirates (68-72) had a chance to pull closer in the race before falling 5-4 in 10 innings to the Giants (58-82) on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 5 1/2 games behind Arizona for the final playoff spot, with three more teams -- San Diego, Miami and St. Louis -- also ahead of the Pirates.

Pittsburgh will pitch a bullpen game on Thursday, led off by right-hander Lake Bachar (1-3, 3.70 ERA). The Giants will counter with rookie right-hander Blade Tidwell (0-1, 4.54).

The Pirates decided after pushing Jared Jones' scheduled start to Friday to open their home series against the Los Angeles Angels. Pittsburgh used three relievers -- including Carmen Mlodzinski for three innings -- on Wednesday.

The Pirates appeared to have found a way to solve their situational hitting woes during a recent three-game winning streak that preceded Wednesday's loss. But Pittsburgh struggled to find clutch hits on Wednesday, going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The Pirates are close to adding reinforcements to their lineup, with rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin potentially rejoining the team as early as Friday, and Ryan O'Hearn working toward a comeback from the injured list later this month.

"We need to be better and find a way to get guys in," Pirates manager Don Kelly said.

Bachar last pitched against the Giants as a member of the Marlins before being traded at the deadline last month, recording a save on June 21. He has a 3.00 ERA without a decision vs. San Francisco in four career appearances (one start).

Tidwell will make his sixth start since joining the Giants' rotation after he was called up in the wake of the team's trades of Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle.

But Tidwell is coming off the worst outing of his career, as he surrendered a career-high three home runs and matched a season-high six runs allowed on seven hits in five innings on Friday in a 10-6 loss to Arizona. Two close calls that did not go his way led to a five-run third inning and to both teammate Logan Webb and Giants manager Tony Vitello being ejected for arguing with umpires.

It was the second time in his past three starts in which Tidwell allowed six runs over five innings or less.

"I thought it was awesome that my manager and one of my vets had my back," Tidwell said. "It was definitely cool to see. That was winning camaraderie. I think if we all get on the same page that way, we should have success as time goes."

Tidwell will make his first career start against the Pirates and his second appearance. He has a 10.80 ERA from his lone career appearance against Pittsburgh while pitching for the New York Mets last season.

Rafael Devers will take two offensive streaks into Thursday's game. Devers, who went deep in the first inning on Wednesday, has homered in three consecutive games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.