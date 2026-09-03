Dave Roberts raises concerns over Shohei Ohtani’s physical condition

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Sep 1, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has raised concerns over Shohei Ohtani’s physical condition after the four-time MVP endured a difficult night at the plate in Wednesday’s 8-6 extra-inning defeat by the St Louis Cardinals.

Japanese superstar went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, prompting Roberts to acknowledge that Ohtani was clearly below his usual level.

The manager mentioned that he plans to speak with Ohtani and the Dodgers’ training staff on Thursday to assess his condition and consider whether he should be given a day off.

“I saw the same thing that everyone saw,” Roberts said after the game. “You could see the swing wasn't the swing that we're used to seeing. He's not close to optimal.”

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3rd due to lingering pain in his left knee and right biceps, issues that could also be affecting his hitting.

He is currently batting .279 and had never previously struck out four consecutive times this season.

Roberts admitted he had noticed a decline in Ohtani’s performances over recent weeks, saying, “I've seen it over the last couple weeks where he hasn't been who he is.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ohtani remains uncertain to return to the mound this season.

Roberts said he must see another bullpen session before deciding the next step, adding that the possibility of Ohtani not pitching again this season is an option.

Before his shutdown, Ohtani had gone 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts.