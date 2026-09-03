Carlos Queiroz reappointed Ghana head coach

An undated picture of Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz. — Reuters

Carlos Queiroz has been reappointed as Ghana’s head coach, two months after stepping down following the country’s World Cup campaign.

The experienced Portuguese coach returns to the Black Stars for an unspecified period and will start his new spell during the upcoming international window.

Queiroz has previously managed Iran, Portugal, Colombia and Egypt, guided Ghana to the Round of 32 at the World Cup despite having only a few months to prepare the team for the tournament.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the 73-year-old’s return on Wednesday, saying he would "embark on a new coaching mandate, commencing with the upcoming international window".

"The GFA believes Queiroz's extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this next chapter," the GFA said in a statement.

The governing body added that further information about Queiroz’s new mandate and Ghana’s upcoming fixtures would be provided at a later date.

"Further details on the new mandate and the Black Stars' upcoming programme will be announced in due course ..."

Queiroz’s immediate task will be to prepare Ghana for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Ivory Coast in home and away group matches during the next international window.

The international window is set to run from September 21st to October 6th, with Ghana aiming to make a strong start under Queiroz as they begin preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Portuguese coach’s return marks a fresh chapter for Ghana as they look to build on his previous experience with the national side.