Argentine to honour Lionel Messi with minute’s applause in domestic matches

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on June 15, 2014. — Reuters

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) will honour Lionel Messi this weekend by pausing domestic matches in the 10th minute for a minute of applause, following the legendary forward’s retirement from international football.

The tribute comes after Messi confirmed on Monday that the 2026 World Cup final against Spain was his final appearance for Argentina.

The 39-year-old announced his decision in an Instagram post featuring a handwritten note in Spanish.

AFA announced that all domestic matches will pause in the 10th minute to honour Messi’s international career.

"For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team," the AFA announced on Wednesday.

The governing body also said that stadiums equipped with video boards must show a tribute video before kick-off.

The footage is the same montage shared across the AFA’s social media platforms following Messi’s retirement announcement.

Messi made his senior international debut in 2005 and went on to become Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals.

He represented his country at six World Cups and finally lifted the trophy in 2022, ending Argentina’s 36-year wait for the title.

He also holds World Cup records for the most appearances, with 34 matches, and the most victories, with 23.

It is pertinent to mention that Messi’s 2022 World Cup triumph was Argentina’s third overall and their first since 1986.