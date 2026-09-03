Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua ‘coward’ over fight delay

This collage of photos shows British boxer Tyson Fury (right) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has branded Anthony Joshua a 'coward' as uncertainty continues to surround the long-awaited all-British heavyweight showdown between the two rivals.

Fury and Joshua had been expected to finally meet in November, but doubts are growing over whether the blockbuster fight will go ahead, with an agreement over the venue still to be reached.

Two-time unified world champion Joshua and his Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn have signed a contract stipulating that the bout should take place in the United Kingdom.

However, organisers are understood to favour staging the fight in the United States.

Hearn has previously said the contracts would need to be renegotiated if the contest is moved outside Britain.

Fury, 38, who defeated journeyman Mariusz Wach last month to keep the potential clash on track, said negotiations had become increasingly frustrating.

“I've been down to fight at every location that's been mentioned - England, Ireland, Vegas, New York, back to England, back to Ireland, back to New York,” Fury said.

“Listen, I've said yep, yep, yep, yep, yep, every single time. Zero stipulations.

“The facts are I feel like you're being a coward. I feel like you don't want the fight and you're just conning everybody. I feel like you've been doing that for years.

“You've had many opportunities to fight me, but deep down you've never really wanted it, so let's see if you're going to man up for a final time.”

Fury later continued his taunts on social media alongside former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, telling Joshua to “sign the contract, big boy”.