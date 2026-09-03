CPL 2026: Hasan Nawaz, Rahkeem Cornwall power Falcons to victory over Knight Riders

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons batter Hassan Nawaz plays a shot during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, on September 2, 2026. — CPLT20

TRINIDAD: Hasan Nawaz's blistering half-century, combined with a superb bowling spell from Rahkeem Cornwall, helped table-toppers Antigua and Barbuda Falcons beat Trinbago Knight Riders by eight runs in the 24th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Falcons posted an imposing 183-4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Nawaz leading the charge in the middle order.

The Pakistan batter top-scored with a brilliant 76 off 48 deliveries, smashing nine boundaries and three sixes to provide the backbone of the Falcons' innings.

Captain Moeen Ali remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 balls, hitting three fours and a six, while opener Evin Lewis contributed 24 off 23 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes.

Cornwall added further impetus with a quickfire seven-ball 20, striking five boundaries. Amir Jangoo and Shadab Khan contributed six and seven runs respectively.

For the Knight Riders, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Usman Tariq and Justin Greaves claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 184, Trinbago Knight Riders fell short despite a late fightback and finished on 175-7 in their 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva kept the Knight Riders in contention with a superb 54 off 31 deliveries, smashing three boundaries and five sixes.

Kieron Pollard added 41 off 36 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while captain Nicholas Pooran struck a quick 22 off 10 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes.

Justin Greaves and Colin Munro also contributed 18 runs each, but their efforts were ultimately insufficient to take the Knight Riders over the line.

Cornwall was the pick of the Falcons' bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/17 from his three overs. Joshua James claimed two wickets, while Shamar Springer took one.