Shanto, Mahmud return as Bangladesh name T20I squad for Asian Games

Bangladesh players Hasan Mahmud (left) and Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrate after taking a wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India at Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022, in Adelaide, Australia. - AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh have recalled Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hasan Mahmud to their T20I squad for the Asian Games, while Litton Das has returned as captain after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Litton missed Bangladesh’s recent T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia but will lead the side at the Asian Games in September.

Nurul Hasan and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain have been omitted from the squad, while fast bowler Nahid Rana is unavailable as he continues to recover from a side strain.

Shanto returns to the T20I set-up after last playing in the format against the United Arab Emirates in May 2025. He had endured a difficult run in T20Is, going 19 innings without a half-century, before losing the captaincy to Litton.

The left-handed batter, however, has enjoyed a productive period in red-ball cricket. He recently played a key role in Bangladesh’s historic first Test victory over Australia, scoring a half-century in Darwin.

Shanto also made an impact in the Bangladesh Premier League last year, scoring 355 runs, including a century and a fifty.

Mahmud has also been recalled after last featuring in Bangladesh’s T20I series against Pakistan last year. He took three wickets in three matches during that series but conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.30.

The fast bowler recently impressed against Australia, winning the Player of the Match award in the same Test in which Shanto scored a half-century.

Mahmud also claimed 10 wickets at an average of 24.67 during last year’s BPL.

Bangladesh will begin their Asian Games campaign in the quarter-finals against the winner of Group B on September 28. All cricket matches at the tournament will be played at Korogi Sports Park.

Bangladesh won the bronze medal at the previous Asian Games in 2023.

Bangladesh squad for Asian Games

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.