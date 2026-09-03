Usman Khawaja questions Pakistan cricket's lack of stability

The collage of photographs features former Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja (left) and Pakistan cricket team players. - CA/AFP

KARACHI: Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has questioned the lack of stability within Pakistan cricket, saying frequent changes to the coaching staff, selection committee and playing personnel would make him hesitant to consider taking up the national team’s head coach role.

Speaking during a recent interview with Backward Point Pod, Khawaja was asked whether he would consider coaching Pakistan in the future.

The left-handed batter, who has closely followed Pakistan cricket and previously spoken about the challenges facing the team, said greater stability would need to be established at the top of the cricketing system before he could seriously contemplate taking the job.

“I find the Pakistani cricket team, I say this always, seems like it’s forever changing. The coaches are forever changing, and the selectors are forever changing. There’s no stability in Pakistan cricket. The stability needs to be found from the top,” Khawaja said.

He also pointed to the frequent changes in Pakistan’s playing personnel, saying even some of the country’s best players appear to be regularly moving in and out of the national side.

“It feels like Pakistan’s best players are coming in and out. If there was a bit more stability in the future, you could contemplate it. I feel like if I do it in the Pakistani cricket team, I’ll be there one minute, but then be out the next minute,” he added.

Khawaja’s comments came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping changes to the Test set-up following the team’s defeats in the first two Tests against England at Headingley and Lord’s.

The board released seven players from the squad ahead of the third and final Test, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Salman Ali Agha and Awais Zafar.

They were replaced by Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jr and Razaullah.

The PCB also made changes to the coaching staff, releasing red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from their respective roles.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke will oversee the team for the final Test against England.

The third and final Test is scheduled to be played in Birmingham from September 9 to 13, with England having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.