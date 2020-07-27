Those not picked were either not Test specialists or inactive in the format such.

Pakistan cricket team's management has shortlisted 20 players for the upcoming Test series against England, naming a rather predictable group that does not include anyone not expected to make the cut.

Of the 29 players in England, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan missed out.

The nonet comprises players either not Test specialists or inactive in the format such as Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hafeez.

The management said that the unpicked group "will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series".

The first Test between Pakistan and England starts August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Full squad:

1. Azhar Ali (captain)

2. Babar Azam (vice-captain)

3. Abid Ali

4. Asad Shafiq

5. Faheem Ashraf

6. Fawad Alam

7. Imam ul Haq

8. Imran Khan Snr

9. Kashif Bhatti

10. Mohammad Abbas

11. Mohammad Rizwan

12. Naseem Shah

13. Sarfaraz Ahmed

14. Shadab Khan

15. Shaheen Shah Afridi

16. Shan Masood

17. Sohail Khan

18. Usman Shinwari

19. Wahab Riaz

20. Yasir Shah

No surprises as Pakistan shortlist 20 for England Test series