No surprises as Pakistan shortlist 20 for England Test series

Monday Jul 27, 2020
Pakistan cricket team's management has shortlisted 20 players for the upcoming Test series against England, naming a rather predictable group that does not include anyone not expected to make the cut.
Of the 29 players in England, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan missed out.
The nonet comprises players either not Test specialists or inactive in the format such as Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hafeez.
The management said that the unpicked group "will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series".
The first Test between Pakistan and England starts August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester.
1. Azhar Ali (captain)
2. Babar Azam (vice-captain)
3. Abid Ali
4. Asad Shafiq
5. Faheem Ashraf
6. Fawad Alam
7. Imam ul Haq
8. Imran Khan Snr
9. Kashif Bhatti
10. Mohammad Abbas
11. Mohammad Rizwan
12. Naseem Shah
13. Sarfaraz Ahmed
14. Shadab Khan
15. Shaheen Shah Afridi
16. Shan Masood
17. Sohail Khan
18. Usman Shinwari
19. Wahab Riaz
20. Yasir Shah