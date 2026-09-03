England U19 take control against Pakistan in rain-hit Youth Test opener

England opener Bertie Michael plays a shot during day one of the only Youth four-day Test match against Pakistan U19 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground in Arundel on September 2, 2026. — ECB

ARUNDEL: England U19 took firm control against Pakistan despite rain interrupting play on the opening day of the only Youth Test at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the hosts posted 264 for five in 56.4 overs, with Bertie Michael, captain Ralphie Albert and Joe Moores making valuable contributions with the bat.

England suffered an early setback when opener Leo Selvey-Clinton was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Pakistan pacer Abdul Subhan. Michael and Issac Mohammed then joined forces and steadied the innings with a 45-run partnership for the second wicket.

Their stand was eventually broken when Mohammad Sayyam dismissed Issac for 28 off 30 balls, with the batter hitting six boundaries.

Michael was then joined by skipper Ralphie Albert, and the pair launched a strong recovery for the hosts. Both batters went on to score half-centuries and put together a commanding 152-run partnership, taking England beyond the 150-run mark.

Mohammad Huzaifa eventually ended the partnership by dismissing Albert for an impressive 88 off 93 balls, including 19 boundaries. His dismissal left England at 198 for three in 42.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Joe Moores then provided further momentum alongside Michael, with the pair adding another 65 runs to take England beyond the 250-run mark.

Subhan struck again to remove Moores for a valuable 41 off 38 deliveries, with his innings featuring five fours and two sixes.

England lost their fifth wicket when Ahmed Hussain dismissed Jack Nelson for a duck. Rain then brought an early end to proceedings, with Michael unbeaten on 98 and set to resume his innings on the second day.

Subhan was Pakistan's standout bowler on the opening day, finishing with figures of two for 64 from 13 overs. Sayyam, Huzaifa and Hussain claimed one wicket apiece.