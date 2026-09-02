Warren gives major Joshua contract update with Fury amid location dispute

This collage of photos shows British boxers Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Frank Warren has said that Anthony Joshua is yet to pen the contract for an all-British showdown with Tyson Fury as the wait continues for an official announcement.

Fury on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a poster of himself facing off with Joshua above the words “New York City”, suggesting a confirmation of the much-anticipated showdown.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Hearn want the fight at Wembley.

Warren, however, said that location is no longer an issue for Fury, who has penned a contract that does not rely on where the bout takes place; he is just waiting on Joshua’s signature.

“The latest is Joshua's not signed yet,” Warren said.

“It's not for me to give him [a deadline], it's the people who are paying the money. It's all this stuff, as I said from the beginning, it's about contracts. I know what the contracts say. The contracts have all got to be amended.

“Tyson's signed. Tyson's done. He don't care when the fight takes place. [If] they want it in New York, they want it in Barbados, they want it on the Isle of Wight, he's signed. He's done.”

Earlier, Fury said that "it doesn't look like it's going to happen all because Eddie Hearn and they want more money."