Pakistan cricket team, officials meet King Charles at Clearance House

Pakistan captain Babar Azam presents a signed bat to King Charles III at the Clearance House in London on September 2, 2026. — AFP

The national men's cricket team, alongside support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, met King Charles at Clarence House, the historic royal residence, in London.

According to the details, several members of the Pakistan squad, including captain Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Abdullah Shafique, Azan Awais, Sajid Khan and Mohammad Ali, besides white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Director High-Performance Centre Aaqib Javed, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the monarch spoke with Pakistan cricketers and encouraged them as they trail England 2-0 in the three-match away series, the last fixture of which is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

Pakistan captain Babar, on behalf of the national team, presented a signed bat to the King during the meeting, which was also attended by the British High Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the official X, formerly Twitter, handle of the Royal Family, also posted glimpses of the Pakistan men's cricket team's meeting with the monarch.

"This afternoon, The King welcomed the Pakistan National Cricket Team to Clarence House."

🏏 This afternoon, The King welcomed the Pakistan National Cricket Team to Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/ihy70scAhX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 2, 2026

Speaking to Geo News, PCB Chairman Naqvi described his meeting with King Charles as "very productive", following which he has left the United Kingdom (UK) and is returning to Pakistan.

Updated Pakistan squad for third Test against England

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.