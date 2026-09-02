Brydon Carse left out as England name squad for third Test against Pakistan

England's Brydon Carse reacts after dismissing Australia's Jake Weatherald (not pictured) during the second day of their first Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named an unchanged 16-member squad for the third and last Test of the home series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

Brydon Carse, who was initially omitted from their squad for the second Test at Lord's due to being investigated over a nightclub incident, failed to make his way back into the fold for the third fixture as fellow seamer Sonny Baker retained his spot.

Notably, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last month had announced that the Cricket Regulator, following its referral, will investigate Carse after a video emerged showing him in handcuffs and being detained by police outside a nightclub in Derby last month.

"Following a referral from the ECB, the Cricket Regulator have confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby," the ECB had said in a statement.

Besides Carse's continued absence, the home side also released right-arm seamer Matthew Fisher from their squad for the third Test.

The 28-year-old, who has thus far represented England in two Tests, was part of their squad for the first two matches against Pakistan but could not make it to the playing XI as the hosts included Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson to their pace attack.

It is pertinent to mention that England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, courtesy of their resounding victories in the opening two fixtures.

England squad for third Test against Pakistan

Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.