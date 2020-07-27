PCB says it's autonomous, can't be roped in Broadsheet wrangle

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that it is an autonomous body and does not run on public money, after reports suggested that Broadsheet LLC, the company that won an arbitration case against the state of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has sought court orders to have the assets of Pakistan cricket team seized.

According to a report published in The News on Monday, Broadsheet has notified that it considers the Pakistan cricket team, by its very nature, an asset of the defendant and that monies due to the team and assets of the team are assets of the defendant to the litigation.

However, the PCB has rubbished the claim. “We have nothing to do with this dispute but we are in touch with relevant authorities,” said a spokesman of PCB.

“The team is currently in England and preparing for the Test series against the hosts and the players are ECB’s guest,” the spokesman added.

The PCB has also reminded officials in Islamabad that it has no nexus whatsoever with the arbitration and/or recovery proceedings between Broadsheet LLC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and NAB.

“Moreover, the PCB stands established under the Sports (Development and Control) Ordinance 1962 as a body corporate, having perpetual succession with exclusive authority for the regulation, administration, management, and promotion of the game of cricket in Pakistan. The PCB operates through its constitution as an autonomous entity.

The PCB operates and functions independently from the government, generates its own revenues and receives no grants, funds or monies from either the federal or provincial governments, the consolidated funds or the public exchequer,” the PCB said.

