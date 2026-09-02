Returning Asalanka named vice-captain for Sri Lanka's white-ball England tour

Sri Lanka´s Charith Asalanka celebrates taking a wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday unveiled separate squads for its men's team's white-ball tour of England, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, scheduled to be played from September 15 to 27.

The T20I squad marked the return of experienced batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka, who had been left out of the fold following co-hosts Sri Lanka's Super Eights exit from this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, Asalanka was Sri Lanka's captain in both white-ball formats until their white-ball tour of Pakistan, comprising a three-match bilateral ODI series, followed by the tri-nation T20I tournament, further comprising Zimbabwe.

The 29-year-old left the ODI series midway, citing illness, and was subsequently replaced by Kusal Mendis in the leadership role for the third and last fixture, while experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka in the T20I tri-series, which they finished as the runners-up.

Later in December last year, the SLC announced their preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, with Shanaka as captain, while Asalanka managed to retain his spot as a player.

But following their exit from the home 20-team mega event, Asalanka was left out of Sri Lanka's T20I fold altogether for their three-match away series against West Indies, which the hosts clinched 2-1.

However, for their white-ball tour of England, Asalanka has been called up to the T20I fold and has once again been made part of Sri Lanka's leadership group, replacing fellow all-rounder Kamindu Mendis as the vice-captain.

Besides Asalanka, Sri Lanka also brought in Lahiru Udara, Janith Liyanage and Tharindu Ratnayake for the England series, the three matches of which are slated to be played in Southampton, Cardiff and Manchester on September 15, 17 and 19, respectively.

Pavan Rathnayake, Lasith Croospulle, Milan Rathnayake and Dilshan Madushanka, on the other hand, have all been left out of the Sri Lanka T20I squad.

For the three ODIs, set to be staged in Chester-le-Street, Leeds and London on September 22, 24, and 27, respectively, Sri Lanka made only two changes to the squad that secured a 1-0 triumph away against West Indies in June, with Shanaka and Sachindu Colombage replacing Milan Rathnayake and Pramod Madushan.

Shanaka's last ODI appearance for Sri Lanka came against Zimbabwe in January 2024 as he was dropped following a lean run of form in the longer format.

Sri Lanka squads for England tour

ODI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis (c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

T20I: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kusal Mendis (c), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (vc), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.