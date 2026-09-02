Eddie Hearn provides latest update on Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has provided the latest update on the negotiations between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for their much-anticipated superfight.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Hearn want the fight at Wembley.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, Hearn provided the latest update on negotiations, saying we are moving forward peacefully.

“We’re all moving forward amicably. We don’t want to do the fight in the US, but we also understand it has to work for everybody and at the same time, we’re basically being told we only want to do the fight in the US, which we don’t agree with, we don’t understand,” Hearn said.

“We’ve been banging our head against the wall for two months. Like I said, we’ve set out our position, mainly in concern to the tax situation that will deplete his net purse by going to America, which can be rectified, and I think they’re happy to do that. There are no other abnormal requests; it’s up to them.”

He was then asked if he was confident the fight will actually happen.

“I think so but our dream and our hope is that they turn around and say ‘this is too messy, we’ll do it in Wembley,’” he replied.