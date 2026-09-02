Pakistan to play three-match series against South Korea ahead of Asian Games

Pakistan players sing the national anthem ahead of their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands on August 17, 2026. — FIH

LAHORE: The Pakistan men's hockey team will play an away three-match series against South Korea in a lead-up to the Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya City from September 19 to October 4.

The Green Shirts, who finished 11th in the recently concluded FIH Hockey World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium after a sensational victory over South Africa in the classification match, are set to turn their attention towards the men's hockey competition of the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

As a result, the national team will travel to South Korea on September 5 and will play a three-match series against the host nation, following which they will reach Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya City on September 15.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), for both the upcoming assignments, has decided to retain the same squad and management, which registered the country's best finish at the mega event in 20 years.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan, placed in Pool B of the Asian Games men's hockey competition, comprising 12 teams, will kick off their campaign on September 20 by taking on Thailand before facing Uzbekistan on September 22.

The Green Shirts' third group-stage fixture is scheduled to be played on September 24, while their remaining two matches of the preliminary stage are against Malaysia and Oman on September 26 and 28, respectively.

As per the competition format, the top two teams from each pool after the conclusion of the league stage will advance into the semi-finals, both of which are scheduled to be played on October 1, followed by the Gold medal match on October 3.